Statue Saga: Unveiling Controversy at Chandigarh Airport

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang criticized the BJP for allegedly politicizing the unveiling of Bhagat Singh's statue at Chandigarh airport, an initiative started by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The BJP accused AAP of delay, threatening to act if the statue isn't inaugurated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:01 IST
The controversy over the inauguration of Bhagat Singh's statue at Chandigarh airport has taken a politically charged turn.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang condemned the BJP for playing what he termed as 'petty politics' over the issue.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, credited for initiating the airport's renaming in honor of the legendary freedom fighter, has plans to unveil the statue shortly.

The BJP, however, accused the AAP government of dragging its feet on this matter.

In a recent statement, Kang emphasized that efforts to commemorate Bhagat Singh were spearheaded by Mann, who took significant steps toward honoring the martyr's legacy.

He expressed disappointment over what he termed the BJP's misuse of Bhagat Singh's name for political gain.

Criticism came from the BJP's Punjab vice president, Subhash Sharma, who lamented the statue's prolonged coverage by a cloth, suggesting a lack of urgency from AAP.

He demanded that Mann shows real dedication to Bhagat Singh's memory and threatened BJP intervention if no action is taken within 72 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

