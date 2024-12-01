Statue Saga: Unveiling Controversy at Chandigarh Airport
AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang criticized the BJP for allegedly politicizing the unveiling of Bhagat Singh's statue at Chandigarh airport, an initiative started by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The BJP accused AAP of delay, threatening to act if the statue isn't inaugurated soon.
- Country:
- India
The controversy over the inauguration of Bhagat Singh's statue at Chandigarh airport has taken a politically charged turn.
AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang condemned the BJP for playing what he termed as 'petty politics' over the issue.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, credited for initiating the airport's renaming in honor of the legendary freedom fighter, has plans to unveil the statue shortly.
The BJP, however, accused the AAP government of dragging its feet on this matter.
In a recent statement, Kang emphasized that efforts to commemorate Bhagat Singh were spearheaded by Mann, who took significant steps toward honoring the martyr's legacy.
He expressed disappointment over what he termed the BJP's misuse of Bhagat Singh's name for political gain.
Criticism came from the BJP's Punjab vice president, Subhash Sharma, who lamented the statue's prolonged coverage by a cloth, suggesting a lack of urgency from AAP.
He demanded that Mann shows real dedication to Bhagat Singh's memory and threatened BJP intervention if no action is taken within 72 hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhagat Singh
- statue
- Chandigarh airport
- petties
- politics
- AAP
- BJP
- inauguration
- Punjab
- controversy
ALSO READ
BJP's Controversial Campaign Slogan Sparks Debate in Maharashtra
BJP-led Mahayuti govt working to boost Marathi pride: PM Modi during virtual interaction with BJP booth workers for Maharashtra polls.
BJP booth workers have to reach every home with message to make BJP-led Mahayuti victorious in Maharashtra assembly elections: PM Modi.
People of Maharashtra want Mahayuti govt to remain for next five years: PM Modi during virtual interaction with BJP booth workers.
Jharkhand Elections: JMM-BJP Face-off Intensifies Amid Tribal Welfare Debate