NCP (SP) Announces Legislative Leadership Amid Maharashtra Assembly Developments

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) has appointed Jitendra Awhad as its legislative group leader in Maharashtra. Rohit Patil takes over as the chief whip. Despite winning only 10 assembly seats, the party questions the election process, advocating for ballot paper voting, citing a suspicious vote surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:08 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) (NCP (SP)) announced key leadership roles within its legislative cadre on Sunday. Party MLA Jitendra Awhad has been named as the group leader of the NCP (SP) in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

Rohit Patil, a first-time MLA, has been designated as the chief whip for the NCP (SP). This announcement was made by Jayant Patil, the state NCP (SP) president, amid discussions surrounding the party's performance in the recent assembly polls.

The NCP (SP), led by Sharad Pawar, secured just 10 out of the 86 seats it contested. Questions have been raised about the polling process, as a notable increase in voter turnout was observed late in the day, prompting calls for a return to ballot paper voting to ensure election integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

