Iran Backs Syria: Minister's Confidence Amidst Crisis
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, during a visit to Damascus, expressed optimism about President Bashar al-Assad's capability to handle the current difficulties in Syria, akin to overcoming previous uprisings.
While on a visit to Damascus, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi acknowledged the current challenges in Syria. He expressed confidence that President Bashar al-Assad's government would overcome these difficulties, drawing parallels to past triumphs over rebellions.
This statement was reported by state media, emphasizing Iran's continued support for the Assad regime despite ongoing challenges.
Araqchi's comments come amid escalating tensions in the region, as Syria grapples with renewed unrest.
