Iran Backs Syria: Minister's Confidence Amidst Crisis

While on a visit to Damascus, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi acknowledged the current challenges in Syria. He expressed confidence that President Bashar al-Assad's government would overcome these difficulties, drawing parallels to past triumphs over rebellions.

This statement was reported by state media, emphasizing Iran's continued support for the Assad regime despite ongoing challenges.

Araqchi's comments come amid escalating tensions in the region, as Syria grapples with renewed unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)