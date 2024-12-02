Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden.

The President stated, "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

He further expressed his hope that Americans will comprehend the dual role he plays as both a father and the President in reaching this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)