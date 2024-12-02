Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son
U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, emphasizing his commitment to non-interference with the Justice Department's decisions. Despite claims of selective prosecution against Hunter, Biden stands by his fatherly and presidential decision, urging Americans to understand his actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2024 06:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 06:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden.
The President stated, "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."
He further expressed his hope that Americans will comprehend the dual role he plays as both a father and the President in reaching this decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement