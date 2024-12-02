Left Menu

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, emphasizing his commitment to non-interference with the Justice Department's decisions. Despite claims of selective prosecution against Hunter, Biden stands by his fatherly and presidential decision, urging Americans to understand his actions.

Updated: 02-12-2024 06:08 IST
  • United States

In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden.

The President stated, "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

He further expressed his hope that Americans will comprehend the dual role he plays as both a father and the President in reaching this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

