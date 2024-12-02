Biden Pardons Son Amidst Political Controversy

In a bold move, outgoing US President Joe Biden issued a full and unconditional pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday, asserting the charges were politically motivated.

Joe Biden, who has repeatedly committed to transparency, argued the justice system was compromised by raw politics, leading to a miscarriage of justice for his son. Hunter Biden faced potential lengthy prison terms in California after a conviction on federal gun and tax charges earlier this year.

The president lambasted the actions of political opponents in Congress, suggesting their interference led to the collapse of a plea deal, and criticized the selective prosecution his son endured. He called for an end to the attacks, standing firm against the pressures facing his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)