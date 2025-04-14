Forensic Science Revolutionizes India's Justice System
Forensic science is pivotal to modernizing India's criminal justice system amid increasing cross-border crimes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized its role in ensuring timely and just outcomes, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a scientific, people-centric legal framework. Forensic Science University establishments are key initiatives.
The indispensability of forensic science in modernizing India's criminal justice system was emphasized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He highlighted this at the All India Forensic Science Summit 2025, noting its increased relevance in an era where crime frequently surpasses national borders and demands robust scientific solutions.
Shah stated that the Modi government's integration of forensic science into the legal framework aims to facilitate timely justice and satisfaction for all parties involved. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's broader vision of transforming the legal landscape to be more scientific and citizen-focused.
The establishment of Forensic Science University in 2009 and 2020 under Modi's leadership underscores this commitment, with more campuses expected to bolster research and manpower. Shah noted mandatory forensic team involvement in serious cases as per new criminal laws, promising improved justice delivery nationwide.
