Forensic Science Revolutionizes India's Justice System

The indispensability of forensic science in modernizing India's criminal justice system was emphasized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He highlighted this at the All India Forensic Science Summit 2025, noting its increased relevance in an era where crime frequently surpasses national borders and demands robust scientific solutions.

Shah stated that the Modi government's integration of forensic science into the legal framework aims to facilitate timely justice and satisfaction for all parties involved. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's broader vision of transforming the legal landscape to be more scientific and citizen-focused.

The establishment of Forensic Science University in 2009 and 2020 under Modi's leadership underscores this commitment, with more campuses expected to bolster research and manpower. Shah noted mandatory forensic team involvement in serious cases as per new criminal laws, promising improved justice delivery nationwide.

