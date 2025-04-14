Left Menu

Forensic Science Revolutionizes India's Justice System

Forensic science is pivotal to modernizing India's criminal justice system amid increasing cross-border crimes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized its role in ensuring timely and just outcomes, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a scientific, people-centric legal framework. Forensic Science University establishments are key initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 14:44 IST
Forensic Science Revolutionizes India's Justice System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The indispensability of forensic science in modernizing India's criminal justice system was emphasized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He highlighted this at the All India Forensic Science Summit 2025, noting its increased relevance in an era where crime frequently surpasses national borders and demands robust scientific solutions.

Shah stated that the Modi government's integration of forensic science into the legal framework aims to facilitate timely justice and satisfaction for all parties involved. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's broader vision of transforming the legal landscape to be more scientific and citizen-focused.

The establishment of Forensic Science University in 2009 and 2020 under Modi's leadership underscores this commitment, with more campuses expected to bolster research and manpower. Shah noted mandatory forensic team involvement in serious cases as per new criminal laws, promising improved justice delivery nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025