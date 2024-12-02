Political Tensions Surge in Sambhal Amidst Law and Order Disputes

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has labeled Congress's visit to Sambhal as 'political tourism,' asserting the law will be upheld regardless of political maneuvers. His comments follow a contentious mosque survey ordered by the local court that sparked violence and claimed four lives.

With tensions high, an unbiased investigation has begun. A judicial committee has been dispatched to assess the situation, meeting with residents and officials as security forces maintain order in the violence-affected region. Despite police warnings against visiting Sambhal, Congress State President Ajay Rai insists on proceeding peacefully.

Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad has called for public dissent against governmental actions, citing conflicting official statements on local law and order. As the situation intensifies, the debate transcends politics, focusing attention on the broader implications of the mosque survey.

