Political Tensions Surge in Sambhal Amidst Law and Order Disputes

Uttar Pradesh's political landscape sees heightened tensions as Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak accuses Congress of 'political tourism' following a controversial mosque survey in Sambhal. Unbiased investigations are underway as local authorities caution against escalating unrest amidst contradictory statements from officials and leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:55 IST
Political Tensions Surge in Sambhal Amidst Law and Order Disputes
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has labeled Congress's visit to Sambhal as 'political tourism,' asserting the law will be upheld regardless of political maneuvers. His comments follow a contentious mosque survey ordered by the local court that sparked violence and claimed four lives.

With tensions high, an unbiased investigation has begun. A judicial committee has been dispatched to assess the situation, meeting with residents and officials as security forces maintain order in the violence-affected region. Despite police warnings against visiting Sambhal, Congress State President Ajay Rai insists on proceeding peacefully.

Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad has called for public dissent against governmental actions, citing conflicting official statements on local law and order. As the situation intensifies, the debate transcends politics, focusing attention on the broader implications of the mosque survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

