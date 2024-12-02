France's Political Tensions Rise: National Rally Threatens No-Confidence Motion
France's far-right National Rally (RN) plans to support a no-confidence motion against the government unless demands are met, as tensions rise under Prime Minister Michel Barnier's leadership. RN seeks inflation-adjusted pensions, avoiding tax increases, and budget alterations. The situation may escalate, risking economic stability.
France stands on the brink of political upheaval as the far-right National Rally (RN) threatens a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government.
RN leader Marine Le Pen has issued an ultimatum, demanding amendments to the government's budgetary plans, notably on pensions and tax policies.
With France's financial situation already precarious, Pierre Moscovici, public audit office head, warns of potential economic risks if the deadlock isn't resolved.
