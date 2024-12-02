France's Political Tensions Rise: National Rally Threatens No-Confidence Motion

France stands on the brink of political upheaval as the far-right National Rally (RN) threatens a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government.

RN leader Marine Le Pen has issued an ultimatum, demanding amendments to the government's budgetary plans, notably on pensions and tax policies.

With France's financial situation already precarious, Pierre Moscovici, public audit office head, warns of potential economic risks if the deadlock isn't resolved.

