Call for Peace: Mamata Banerjee Urges India's Intervention in Bangladesh Crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls for the Indian central government to seek UN intervention in Bangladesh for peacekeeping and urges the Prime Minister's involvement in rescuing persecuted Indians. She highlights the urgency of the issue and stresses the importance of humanitarian support for affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:04 IST
In a strong appeal to the Indian central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for action amidst escalating tensions in Bangladesh. Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pursue United Nations intervention to deploy peacekeepers in the neighboring country.

Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee stressed the need for India's External Affairs Minister to update Parliament on the situation during the ongoing winter session. She emphasized the urgency to rescue persecuted Indians and provide humanitarian aid, expressing readiness to share resources if necessary.

Banerjee criticized the central government for inaction, suggesting potential international complications. Her appeal highlights the commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of Indians impacted by the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

