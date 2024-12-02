Shiv Sena's Srikant Shinde Denies Deputy CM Speculations Ahead of Maharashtra Swearing-in

Srikant Shinde, a Shiv Sena MP and son of Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has dismissed speculations about securing the deputy chief minister's position in the new state government. He labeled such rumors as false and unfounded.

In a recent social media post, Shinde clarified that he had previously declined the opportunity to become a central government minister following the Lok Sabha elections, choosing instead to focus on party organization efforts. His comment comes as the formation of Maharashtra's new government remains pending after the Mahayuti coalition's electoral success.

The much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony for the Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan with PM Modi expected to attend. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be announced as the new chief minister, although discussions among coalition partners continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)