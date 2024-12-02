Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Srikant Shinde Denies Deputy CM Speculations Ahead of Maharashtra Swearing-in

Shiv Sena MP Srikant Shinde dismissed rumors about his possible appointment as Deputy CM in Maharashtra's upcoming government. Shinde emphasized his commitment to strengthening Shiv Sena and declined a ministerial role after the Lok Sabha elections. The Mahayuti alliance's swearing-in is planned for December 5 in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:08 IST
Shiv Sena's Srikant Shinde Denies Deputy CM Speculations Ahead of Maharashtra Swearing-in
  • Country:
  • India

Srikant Shinde, a Shiv Sena MP and son of Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has dismissed speculations about securing the deputy chief minister's position in the new state government. He labeled such rumors as false and unfounded.

In a recent social media post, Shinde clarified that he had previously declined the opportunity to become a central government minister following the Lok Sabha elections, choosing instead to focus on party organization efforts. His comment comes as the formation of Maharashtra's new government remains pending after the Mahayuti coalition's electoral success.

The much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony for the Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan with PM Modi expected to attend. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be announced as the new chief minister, although discussions among coalition partners continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024