Mamata Banerjee Slams Central Government Over Waqf Bill
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of targeting the Muslim community through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. During an assembly debate, Banerjee expressed her concerns about the bill's potential passage in Parliament, citing the BJP's minority status.
Banerjee alleged that the central government had bypassed state governments, including her administration, and criticized the BJP for silencing opposition voices during the Joint Parliamentary Committee deliberations on the bill.
The Trinamool Congress chief claimed the central government's actions reflect a divisive agenda, questioning why a single religion is being targeted, and called on the Union government to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.
