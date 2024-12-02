Left Menu

France Backs Down on Medication Reimbursement Changes

The French government has decided not to implement any changes to medication reimbursements in 2025, retracting earlier plans aimed at savings. This decision is perceived as a concession to the far-right National Rally (RN) party, which had threatened a no-confidence vote.

Updated: 02-12-2024 17:53 IST
  • France

In an unexpected turn of events, the French government announced on Monday that it will not proceed with its earlier plans to alter medication reimbursements in 2025. The decision acts as a reversal of a broader financial saving strategy.

This move is largely seen as a strategic concession to the far-right National Rally (RN) party, which has been pressing its demands aggressively. The RN, gaining political traction, has been pivotal in exerting pressure on the ruling government.

Adding a layer of political intrigue, Prime Minister's office confirmed a phone call between RN leader Marine Le Pen and Michel Barnier earlier in the day. Le Pen used the opportunity to vocalize her opposition to the proposed policy changes, underscoring her party's capacity to influence governmental decisions through the threat of a no-confidence vote.



