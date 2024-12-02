France Backs Down on Medication Reimbursement Changes

In an unexpected turn of events, the French government announced on Monday that it will not proceed with its earlier plans to alter medication reimbursements in 2025. The decision acts as a reversal of a broader financial saving strategy.

This move is largely seen as a strategic concession to the far-right National Rally (RN) party, which has been pressing its demands aggressively. The RN, gaining political traction, has been pivotal in exerting pressure on the ruling government.

Adding a layer of political intrigue, Prime Minister's office confirmed a phone call between RN leader Marine Le Pen and Michel Barnier earlier in the day. Le Pen used the opportunity to vocalize her opposition to the proposed policy changes, underscoring her party's capacity to influence governmental decisions through the threat of a no-confidence vote.

