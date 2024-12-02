US Domestic News Summaries: Shopping Shifts and Political Moves

Americans opted for digital spending over traditional in-store purchases during Black Friday, as online sales saw substantial growth compared to minimal in-store performance, according to Mastercard and Facteus data.

In political developments, President-elect Donald Trump met with Canada's Justin Trudeau to discuss trade and tariff concerns, amidst his pledge of steep tariffs on Canadian imports, while Massad Boulos was named as an adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs by Trump.

The political landscape is shifting as Wisconsin Democrat Ben Wikler announced his candidacy for DNC chair in light of Trump's election win, alongside ongoing support for Trump's narratives on election integrity and the nomination of Kash Patel to lead the FBI.

