US Domestic News Summaries: Shopping Shifts and Political Moves

The summary covers various US news topics: muted Black Friday store sales, Trump's discussions with Trudeau and appointments, Wisconsin Democrat Ben Wikler's DNC chair bid, Trump's persistent election denial movement, Biden's response to son's pardon, Trump's FBI pick support, migrant arrest trends, and the White House hosting the AIDS Memorial Quilt.

Updated: 02-12-2024 18:26 IST
Americans opted for digital spending over traditional in-store purchases during Black Friday, as online sales saw substantial growth compared to minimal in-store performance, according to Mastercard and Facteus data.

In political developments, President-elect Donald Trump met with Canada's Justin Trudeau to discuss trade and tariff concerns, amidst his pledge of steep tariffs on Canadian imports, while Massad Boulos was named as an adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs by Trump.

The political landscape is shifting as Wisconsin Democrat Ben Wikler announced his candidacy for DNC chair in light of Trump's election win, alongside ongoing support for Trump's narratives on election integrity and the nomination of Kash Patel to lead the FBI.

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

