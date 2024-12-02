Maharashtra's Leadership Saga: The Battle for Chief Minister
The suspense over Maharashtra’s new chief minister will end on December 4, as the BJP elects its new leader. Devendra Fadnavis is a strong contender, while tensions exist within the Mahayuti alliance. The new CM will be sworn in on December 5, with allies discussing ministerial roles.
The suspense in Maharashtra's political landscape will conclude on December 4, when the state BJP elects its new leader, potentially naming Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister. Fadnavis, a former two-time CM, is viewed as a frontrunner for the position, as the party navigates internal dynamics within the Mahayuti alliance.
On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani were appointed observers for the legislature party meeting, which is set to take place at Vidhan Bhawan. The BJP-led Mahayuti secured victory in the state assembly elections by winning 230 out of 288 seats.
Meanwhile, alliance talks continue as tensions arise over key portfolios, including the Home Ministry, which Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat insists should be with their party. Amid the political maneuvers, the new chief minister is scheduled to take the oath on December 5 with dignitaries such as PM Narendra Modi in attendance.
