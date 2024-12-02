BJP Celebrates JP Nadda's Leadership Legacy on 64th Birthday
BJP workers celebrated the 64th birthday of party president JP Nadda. Celebrations included distributing sweets and performing a hawan in Bilaspur. Nadda's political career spans decades, having served in several key roles, including the national president of BJP and Union Health Minister.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP workers marked the 64th birthday of party president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda with celebratory events at the party headquarters.
Attendees distributed sweets, while a ceremonial 'hawan' was conducted in Bilaspur for Nadda's well-being. BJP leaders, including Jai Ram Thakur and Rajeev Bindal, extended their warm wishes and prayers for Nadda.
Nadda's political journey began in 1978, advancing through roles such as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and later, positions within Prime Minister Modi's cabinet. As of January 2020, he leads the BJP as its national president.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi's Warm Brazilian Welcome: A Cultural Celebration Across Continents
Mega Event to Celebrate Two Years of Congress Leadership in Bilaspur
Curtain Rises on IFFI 2024: A Cinematic Celebration in Goa
Epic Kabaddi Fest Unites Sikhs at Kartarpur's Momentous Celebration
Cultural Celebrations to Shine at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025