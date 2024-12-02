BJP Celebrates JP Nadda's Leadership Legacy on 64th Birthday

BJP workers marked the 64th birthday of party president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda with celebratory events at the party headquarters.

Attendees distributed sweets, while a ceremonial 'hawan' was conducted in Bilaspur for Nadda's well-being. BJP leaders, including Jai Ram Thakur and Rajeev Bindal, extended their warm wishes and prayers for Nadda.

Nadda's political journey began in 1978, advancing through roles such as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and later, positions within Prime Minister Modi's cabinet. As of January 2020, he leads the BJP as its national president.

(With inputs from agencies.)