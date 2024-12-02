The United States is poised to deliver a substantial military aid package valued at $725 million to Ukraine, officials announced. This assistance includes advanced counter-drone systems and essential munitions for Ukraine's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

While officials did not confirm the specifics of the munitions, speculation is rife that they might include the much-desired Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). Ukraine has been fervently requesting these long-range missiles to extend their reach for strikes against Russian targets.

The latest aid package further encompasses additional anti-personnel landmines aimed at hampering both Russian and North Korean forces in strategic areas such as the Kursk region. Officials spoke under anonymity, preemptively revealing details before the public announcement.

