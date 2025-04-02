Left Menu

Norway Stands Firm on Anti-Personnel Landmines Ban Amid Regional Shifts

Despite neighboring countries stepping away from the Ottawa Convention, Norway remains committed to the global ban on anti-personnel landmines. Norway's Foreign Minister emphasizes the need to uphold the stigma against such weapons while relying on advanced defense systems along their Russian border.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a steadfast stance, Norway remains the sole European country bordering Russia to uphold the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel landmines. This decision comes despite neighboring Finland's recent move to withdraw amid heightened military tensions.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide underscored the importance of maintaining a global aversion to these weapons that pose serious risks long after hostilities cease. Eide expressed regret over Finland's decision, fearing that it might ease the stigma surrounding such munitions and encourage their use by global warring factions.

While Finland, Poland, and the Baltic countries pivot towards possible rearmament, Norway's well-equipped modern defense strategy, capable of land, air, and sea operations, assures its national security without anti-personnel landmines. Norway shares a strategic Arctic border with Russia.

