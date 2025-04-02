Norway Stands Firm on Anti-Personnel Landmines Ban Amid Regional Shifts

In a steadfast stance, Norway remains the sole European country bordering Russia to uphold the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel landmines. This decision comes despite neighboring Finland's recent move to withdraw amid heightened military tensions.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide underscored the importance of maintaining a global aversion to these weapons that pose serious risks long after hostilities cease. Eide expressed regret over Finland's decision, fearing that it might ease the stigma surrounding such munitions and encourage their use by global warring factions.

While Finland, Poland, and the Baltic countries pivot towards possible rearmament, Norway's well-equipped modern defense strategy, capable of land, air, and sea operations, assures its national security without anti-personnel landmines. Norway shares a strategic Arctic border with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)