Trump's Fiery Demand: Free Israeli Hostages or Face Consequences

President-elect Donald Trump has made a forceful appeal for the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza, threatening severe consequences if they remain captive beyond January 20, 2025, when he officially takes office.

Trump's firm stance came shortly after reports confirmed the death of Omer Neutra, a dual US-Israeli citizen, whose body is allegedly held by Hamas. This incident has escalated tensions as hostage Edan Alexander was shown in a distressing video pleading for Trump's intervention.

The conflict was ignited on October 7, 2023, by a Hamas-led attack into southern Israel, resulting in the death of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of around 250 individuals. Trump's statement emphasizes a no-nonsense approach to dealing with Hamas, declaring that those responsible will face unprecedented actions in US history.

(With inputs from agencies.)