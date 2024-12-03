Left Menu

Trump's Steel Stance: Keeping U.S. Steel American

President-elect Donald Trump declared his intention to strengthen U.S. Steel using tax incentives and tariffs, while opposing its sale to Nippon Steel. Trump pledged to block the acquisition to keep U.S. Steel domestically owned, using his social media platform to warn potential buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 08:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 08:06 IST
On Monday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to revitalize U.S. Steel using tax incentives and tariffs. His statement comes as Nippon Steel pursues a potential acquisition, a move Trump strongly opposes.

Trump expressed his firm stance against the sale on Truth Social, emphasizing the importance of keeping U.S. Steel under American ownership. 'I will block this deal from happening,' he declared.

The President-elect's comments underscore his broader economic strategy to bolster domestic industries and safeguard key American companies from foreign control.

