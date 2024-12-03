Trump's Steel Stance: Keeping U.S. Steel American

On Monday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to revitalize U.S. Steel using tax incentives and tariffs. His statement comes as Nippon Steel pursues a potential acquisition, a move Trump strongly opposes.

Trump expressed his firm stance against the sale on Truth Social, emphasizing the importance of keeping U.S. Steel under American ownership. 'I will block this deal from happening,' he declared.

The President-elect's comments underscore his broader economic strategy to bolster domestic industries and safeguard key American companies from foreign control.

(With inputs from agencies.)