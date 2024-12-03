Opposition Demand Heats Up Over Adani Allegations: A Call for Joint Parliamentary Probe
Several INDIA bloc MPs, including leaders from Congress, AAP, and RJD, protested at Parliament demanding an inquiry into the Adani Group after US charges of bribery. The opposition seeks a joint parliamentary probe, while Adani denies allegations as baseless.
On Tuesday, Members of Parliament from various INDIA bloc parties staged a protest at the Parliament premises, demanding a joint parliamentary investigation into the Adani issue.
The lawmakers, including those from Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and the Left parties, raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging accountability on the matter.
The protest included prominent figures like Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Misa Bharti, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant, gathering on the Parliament's Makar Dwar steps.
The opposition parties have intensified their demand for a probe after US prosecutors charged Adani Group's chairperson Gautam Adani with bribery and fraud allegations.
The Congress asserts that this indictment supports their longstanding call for investigating the alleged 'scams' within Adani's conglomerate.
These developments have further fueled the demand from opposition parties for a thorough parliamentary inquiry into the Adani Group's business practices.
Rahul Gandhi has also called for Adani's arrest, while the Adani Group dismisses the accusations as unfounded.
