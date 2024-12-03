Left Menu

Opposition Demand Heats Up Over Adani Allegations: A Call for Joint Parliamentary Probe

Several INDIA bloc MPs, including leaders from Congress, AAP, and RJD, protested at Parliament demanding an inquiry into the Adani Group after US charges of bribery. The opposition seeks a joint parliamentary probe, while Adani denies allegations as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:59 IST
Opposition Demand Heats Up Over Adani Allegations: A Call for Joint Parliamentary Probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Members of Parliament from various INDIA bloc parties staged a protest at the Parliament premises, demanding a joint parliamentary investigation into the Adani issue.

The lawmakers, including those from Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and the Left parties, raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging accountability on the matter.

The protest included prominent figures like Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Misa Bharti, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant, gathering on the Parliament's Makar Dwar steps.

The opposition parties have intensified their demand for a probe after US prosecutors charged Adani Group's chairperson Gautam Adani with bribery and fraud allegations.

The Congress asserts that this indictment supports their longstanding call for investigating the alleged 'scams' within Adani's conglomerate.

These developments have further fueled the demand from opposition parties for a thorough parliamentary inquiry into the Adani Group's business practices.

Rahul Gandhi has also called for Adani's arrest, while the Adani Group dismisses the accusations as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024