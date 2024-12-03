Heightened Security at Bangladesh High Commission Amid Protests
Following protests at the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala, Delhi Police have increased security measures around the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri. Demonstrations arose over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, prompting concerns of further unrest.
In response to protests at the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala, security measures have been intensified around the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, as reported by officials on Tuesday.
"Additional forces have been deployed around the premises to prevent any gatherings," stated a senior police officer. This comes amid the ongoing winter session of Parliament, with Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) being enforced, restricting assemblies in central Delhi.
In Agartala, large crowds had demonstrated at the Bangladeshi mission to protest the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The protestors reportedly trespassed and vandalized the premises. The Ministry of External Affairs calls the incident "deeply regrettable," while the Bangladesh High Commission plans to lodge a formal protest over the breach.
