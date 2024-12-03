French Political Turmoil Influences European Bond Market

Amid escalating political tensions in France, the risk premium on French debt has reached its highest point in over a decade, signaling investors' growing concern over the nation's stability.

The potential fall of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's coalition government has led to increased demand for German Bunds, viewed as a safer investment option in comparison.

The financial markets are also reacting to this political instability by adjusting expectations for European Central Bank monetary policy moves, affecting bond yields across the eurozone.

