Ballot Battle in Maharashtra: Villagers Call Off Re-Election Plans

Residents of Markadwadi village in Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly segment sought a re-election using ballot papers, citing distrust in EVM results. The plan was called off after police intervention warned of legal consequences. The NCP candidate won the seat against BJP by 13,147 votes in state polls.

Updated: 03-12-2024 14:54 IST
  • India

A group of residents from Markadwadi village, in Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly, initially insisted on conducting a re-election using ballot papers. Their distrust in Electronic Voting Machines prompted this demand, as they believed irregularities in vote counts affected the results.

The situation escalated when villagers prepared for the re-election despite the NCP candidate's victory over BJP's contender by over 13,000 votes. Police intervention was crucial, warning villagers of impending legal actions. Subsequently, discussions between police and villagers led to a halt in their plans.

Elections showed NCP putting forward a strong performance in Maharashtra, but concerns remained at the grassroots. Villagers voiced plans to petition higher authorities and maintain protests, questioning the reliability of EVMs in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

