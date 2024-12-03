Left Menu

BJP's Internal Turmoil: Yatnal's Showdown with Party Leadership

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been summoned by the party's Central Disciplinary Committee following his criticism of the state leadership. Issued a show cause notice, Yatnal must respond to allegations of defiance and controversial positions. Tensions with party veteran B S Yediyurappa and his family are central to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:02 IST
BJP's Internal Turmoil: Yatnal's Showdown with Party Leadership
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The internal rifts within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have once again surfaced as the Central Disciplinary Committee summons Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Summoned by the committee member secretary Om Pathak, Yatnal is to answer on December 4 for his public derision against the state party hierarchy and insubordination to party policies. Granted a 10-day period, he stands accused of dissent, allegedly against the backdrop of Yatnal’s ongoing criticism of prominent BJP figure B S Yediyurappa and his son, B Y Vijayendra, the party's state head.

Yatnal, along with senior BJP leaders like MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and others, are spearheading an anti-Waqf march, cementing Yatnal’s position as a formidable critic within the BJP amid ongoing political fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024