BJP's Internal Turmoil: Yatnal's Showdown with Party Leadership

The internal rifts within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have once again surfaced as the Central Disciplinary Committee summons Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Summoned by the committee member secretary Om Pathak, Yatnal is to answer on December 4 for his public derision against the state party hierarchy and insubordination to party policies. Granted a 10-day period, he stands accused of dissent, allegedly against the backdrop of Yatnal’s ongoing criticism of prominent BJP figure B S Yediyurappa and his son, B Y Vijayendra, the party's state head.

Yatnal, along with senior BJP leaders like MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and others, are spearheading an anti-Waqf march, cementing Yatnal’s position as a formidable critic within the BJP amid ongoing political fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)