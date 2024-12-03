Left Menu

Chaos in Sambhal: A Conspiracy Unveiled

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, highlighted a 'well-planned' conspiracy behind the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, attributing blame to the local police. Allegations include police firing on protestors, causing fatalities. Yadav emphasized that BJP's political strife exacerbates communal discord by targeting mosques, threatening peace and secularism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday condemned the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal as a 'well-planned' conspiracy, holding local police and administration accountable.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Yadav accused police of firing on protestors, killing five and injuring several more, following a stone-pelting incident.

The issue has sparked broader discussions about communal harmony, with Yadav warning against BJP's politics potentially destabilizing the nation's peace and secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

