Chaos in Sambhal: A Conspiracy Unveiled

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday condemned the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal as a 'well-planned' conspiracy, holding local police and administration accountable.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Yadav accused police of firing on protestors, killing five and injuring several more, following a stone-pelting incident.

The issue has sparked broader discussions about communal harmony, with Yadav warning against BJP's politics potentially destabilizing the nation's peace and secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)