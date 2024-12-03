Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma amid escalating tensions following the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. This comes after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in August, further straining relations between the neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:48 IST
Sheikh Hasina Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a move reflecting rising tensions, Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma this Tuesday to its Foreign Affairs Ministry in Dhaka.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain confirmed the envoy was called by the acting foreign secretary, Reaz Hamidullah, amid diplomatic unease.

The incident follows escalating discord between the countries, beginning August 5 when ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India, and intensifying after the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)

