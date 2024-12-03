Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner
Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma amid escalating tensions following the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. This comes after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in August, further straining relations between the neighboring countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:48 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a move reflecting rising tensions, Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma this Tuesday to its Foreign Affairs Ministry in Dhaka.
Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain confirmed the envoy was called by the acting foreign secretary, Reaz Hamidullah, amid diplomatic unease.
The incident follows escalating discord between the countries, beginning August 5 when ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India, and intensifying after the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribunal Deadline Set for Sheikh Hasina Case Investigation
Noted with deep concern arrest, denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das: MEA on Hindu leader's arrest in Bangladesh.
Protests Ignite Over Arrest of Bangladeshi Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das
Solidarity for Chinmoy Krishna Das: A Call for Diplomatic Intervention
Call for Justice: Sheikh Hasina Demands Action Against Minority Persecution in Bangladesh