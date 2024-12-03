Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner

In a move reflecting rising tensions, Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma this Tuesday to its Foreign Affairs Ministry in Dhaka.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain confirmed the envoy was called by the acting foreign secretary, Reaz Hamidullah, amid diplomatic unease.

The incident follows escalating discord between the countries, beginning August 5 when ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India, and intensifying after the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

