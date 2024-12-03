Shiv Sena Calls for Opposition Solidarity Amid Tensions
The Shiv Sena (UBT) urges Congress to strengthen opposition unity in light of AAP's decision to run solo in Delhi elections and TMC's distancing from Congress. The party emphasizes keeping AAP within the INDIA bloc for strong anti-BJP efforts and urges collaboration for electoral success.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday urged the Congress to bolster opposition unity after AAP announced its decision to contest Delhi assembly polls independently, and Mamata Banerjee's TMC moves away from the Congress.
Uddhav Thackeray's party highlighted the importance of persuading Arvind Kejriwal to remain within the INDIA bloc in its mouthpiece Saamana.
The editorial emphasized that with AAP's significant role in anti-BJP alliances and recent electoral successes, Congress must work diligently to prevent other states from following the solo election trajectory observed in Delhi.
