Left Menu

Shiv Sena Calls for Opposition Solidarity Amid Tensions

The Shiv Sena (UBT) urges Congress to strengthen opposition unity in light of AAP's decision to run solo in Delhi elections and TMC's distancing from Congress. The party emphasizes keeping AAP within the INDIA bloc for strong anti-BJP efforts and urges collaboration for electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:05 IST
Shiv Sena Calls for Opposition Solidarity Amid Tensions
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday urged the Congress to bolster opposition unity after AAP announced its decision to contest Delhi assembly polls independently, and Mamata Banerjee's TMC moves away from the Congress.

Uddhav Thackeray's party highlighted the importance of persuading Arvind Kejriwal to remain within the INDIA bloc in its mouthpiece Saamana.

The editorial emphasized that with AAP's significant role in anti-BJP alliances and recent electoral successes, Congress must work diligently to prevent other states from following the solo election trajectory observed in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024