Maharashtra Gears Up for New Leadership Amid Political Drama

Maharashtra is on the brink of political transition as its new government gets set for the oath-taking ceremony on December 5 in South Mumbai. The event, likely to draw thousands, will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other high-profile attendees.

Eknath Shinde, the caretaker Chief Minister, visited Thane for a hospital check-up ahead of the event. Shinde, involved in a strategic alliance with the BJP and NCP, has been facing health issues, sparking rumors about his dissatisfaction with the political proceedings.

The new coalition comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, achieved a historic win in the state elections, raising questions about power distribution among parties. The BJP, having secured its best-ever performance, continues to finalize its leadership structure as all eyes remain fixed on the upcoming swearing-in ceremony.

