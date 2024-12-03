Maharashtra Gears Up for New Leadership Amid Political Drama
The political landscape in Maharashtra is abuzz as the state gears up for the swearing-in of a new chief minister on December 5. Speculations around leadership, party dynamics, and ministerial portfolios dominate discussions in the run-up to the grand ceremony in South Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is on the brink of political transition as its new government gets set for the oath-taking ceremony on December 5 in South Mumbai. The event, likely to draw thousands, will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other high-profile attendees.
Eknath Shinde, the caretaker Chief Minister, visited Thane for a hospital check-up ahead of the event. Shinde, involved in a strategic alliance with the BJP and NCP, has been facing health issues, sparking rumors about his dissatisfaction with the political proceedings.
The new coalition comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, achieved a historic win in the state elections, raising questions about power distribution among parties. The BJP, having secured its best-ever performance, continues to finalize its leadership structure as all eyes remain fixed on the upcoming swearing-in ceremony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- politics
- leadership
- Chief Minister
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
- elections
- coalition
- ceremony
ALSO READ
Political Shift: Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP Amid Controversy
World seeing ray of hope in PM Modi on economic policy front: BJP president J P Nadda at election rally in Navi Mumbai.
India’s economy was 12th largest 10 years ago, PM Modi made it the fifth largest: BJP president J P Nadda at poll rally in Navi Mumbai.
Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, a day after resigning as Delhi govt minister and from Aam Aadmi Party.
Reddy's Challenge: Telangana's Chief Minister Dares Modi and BJP