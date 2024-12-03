Left Menu

PT's Future: Reconnecting with Brazil's New Working Class

Edinho Silva is set to become the next leader of Brazil's Workers Party. He discusses the need for the party to reconnect with its supporters and address economic challenges to stay relevant. Silva emphasizes engaging with the new working class and evangelical communities to combat right-wing influence.

Edinho Silva, poised to become the leader of Brazil's Workers Party (PT), stresses the urgent need for the party to reconnect with its grassroots supporters and adapt to modern political dynamics.

Reflecting on the party's recent setbacks, including losses in municipal elections, Silva acknowledges mistakes and underscores the importance of addressing grievances and engaging with a diverse electorate. Silva points to the rise of right-wing influence among Brazil's lower middle class, compounded by economic challenges like inflation and national debt.

He highlights the PT's challenge of relating to an evolving workforce, exemplified by non-unionized, digitally-driven professions such as motorcycle delivery drivers. Silva advocates for dialogue with evangelical communities and rekindling the party's connection with Brazil's working population to counteract the conservative wave represented by Jair Bolsonaro's supporters.

