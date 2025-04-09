Left Menu

Germany's Coalition Tackles Economic Challenges Amid Trade Tensions

Germany's new coalition government has announced economic reforms to stimulate growth amid trade tensions. Economists offer mixed views, pointing out that while there's bureaucracy reduction and infrastructure focus, notable reforms, particularly in the pension system, are missing. Tax cuts are delayed but better depreciation rules aim to boost investments.

The new coalition government in Germany has unveiled comprehensive economic and tax reforms aimed at revitalizing growth in Europe's largest economy. This move comes as global trade tensions threaten to plunge economies into recession.

Experts have weighed in on the coalition's plan. Carsten Brzeski of ING describes the policy as a wish list with commendable elements, though doubts its financial viability. On the tax front, Jens Suedekum from Heinrich-Heine University notes that tax cuts will occur incrementally and only if growth picks up, whereas depreciation benefits will stimulate investments.

Concerns have been raised over missing structural reforms, particularly in the pension system, according to Monika Schnitzer from the German Council of Economic Experts and Robin Winkler from Deutsche Bank. Nonetheless, the abolition of the national supply chain law and steps towards reducing bureaucracy have been welcomed, alongside a focus on launching infrastructure projects to stave off recession.

