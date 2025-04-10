Germany Braces for Economic Challenges Amid Tariff Tensions

Germany's economy faces significant hurdles as economic institutes lower the growth forecast for this year to a mere 0.1%, down from a previously expected 0.8%. This revision follows U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminium, and cars, marking a threatening hit to the export-driven economy, as confirmed by earlier reporting from Reuters.

Having contracted for the last two years, Germany remains the only G7 nation on such a trajectory. U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff measures were temporarily suspended, but could still likely exacerbate the economic downturn, doubling the adverse effects and possibly pushing Germany into its first post-war triple-year recession.

In a bid to counteract the economic slowdown, German conservatives, led by Friedrich Merz, concluded a coalition agreement with the Social Democrats. Their strategy focuses on infrastructural investment and policy changes designed to stimulate growth. This includes a 500 billion euro fund and extended borrowing capabilities, despite rising unemployment and moderate inflation predictions through 2026.

