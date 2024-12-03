Congress Challenges Electoral Integrity Amid Maharashtra Poll Discrepancies

A delegation from the Congress, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, met with the Election Commission on Tuesday to express concerns about voting irregularities in Maharashtra's elections. The Election Commission convened the meeting to address the Congress's issues regarding the Assembly polls.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra, approximately 47 lakh voters were added to the electoral rolls. He stressed that improper election conduct could undermine the constitutional structure. Singhvi insisted that the Election Commission provide comprehensive data on the raised issues for a conclusive evaluation.

The first concern raised was about the large-scale deletion of voters' names in Maharashtra. Singhvi emphasized that prescribed forms and procedures for deletions must be adhered to and requested detailed data on a booth-wise and constituency-wise basis. The absence of such data hinders understanding the reasons for extensive deletions.

Regarding voter list additions, Singhvi highlighted that 47 lakh names were added between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, questioning the forms and door-to-door verification used for these additions and seeking raw data for verification.

A significant issue involved a seven per cent discrepancy in voter turnout data. Singhvi pointed out three reported figures: 58.22 per cent by 5 PM, 65.02 per cent by 11:30 PM, and a final 67 per cent after two days. He noted that such a variance could alter outcomes and requested the raw data for clarity.

He also mentioned an increase of 25,000 or more votes in 118 constituencies between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, mainly favoring the ruling party. While verbal responses were satisfactory, the Congress expects written explanations.

Congress alleges that the integrity of the electoral process is compromised and criticized the Election Commission, as discussed in the Congress Working Committee meeting. The party announced plans for a national movement to address these concerns, citing increased public frustration and apprehension.

