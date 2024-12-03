Left Menu

Diplomatic Discord: Visa Services Halted Amid Protests

Visa and consular services at Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala are suspended due to security concerns following protests over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Tensions escalate between India and Bangladesh, leading to protests and diplomatic reactions in both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:37 IST
Diplomatic Discord: Visa Services Halted Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has suspended all visa and consular services indefinitely, citing security reasons. This decision follows a breach by protesters at the mission's premises after the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka, escalating tensions between Bangladesh and India.

In response, Bangladesh's government summoned the Indian envoy to address alleged vandalism at its Tripura mission. Legal actions in India include a suo motu case and seven arrests connected to the incident. Meanwhile, protests continue in multiple northeastern states, with demonstrators not permitted to approach the international border.

Bangladesh's justice system faces scrutiny as advocates for Das claim persecution. ISKCON Kolkata has urged the Bangladesh government to safeguard lawyers representing Das, following attacks on legal representatives. Authorities in both countries contend with diplomatic and social unrest amid rising communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024