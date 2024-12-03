Diplomatic Discord: Visa Services Halted Amid Protests

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has suspended all visa and consular services indefinitely, citing security reasons. This decision follows a breach by protesters at the mission's premises after the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka, escalating tensions between Bangladesh and India.

In response, Bangladesh's government summoned the Indian envoy to address alleged vandalism at its Tripura mission. Legal actions in India include a suo motu case and seven arrests connected to the incident. Meanwhile, protests continue in multiple northeastern states, with demonstrators not permitted to approach the international border.

Bangladesh's justice system faces scrutiny as advocates for Das claim persecution. ISKCON Kolkata has urged the Bangladesh government to safeguard lawyers representing Das, following attacks on legal representatives. Authorities in both countries contend with diplomatic and social unrest amid rising communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)