Trump's Fiery Stand on Gaza Hostages Sparks Mixed Reactions

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas on releasing hostages in Gaza before his inauguration was praised by Israeli leaders but received less favorably in Gaza. With over 250 hostages taken in 2023, Trump's message emphasized increased pressure on Hamas, leading to a political standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:27 IST
Trump's Fiery Stand on Gaza Hostages Sparks Mixed Reactions
Israeli leaders on Tuesday praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for his forceful declaration that there would be significant consequences in the Middle East unless hostages held in the Gaza Strip were released before his January 20 inauguration. In Gaza, however, the response was muted.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, did not name specific groups but demanded the hostages' release by the time he assumes office, threatening severe repercussions otherwise. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers lauded Trump for targeting Hamas rather than Israel.

As Israel and Hamas negotiations have stalled since late 2023, Trump's comments loom large. A senior Hamas official accused Netanyahu of undermining potential agreements. Meanwhile, local analysts warn Trump's stance could further complicate regional tensions.

