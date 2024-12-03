Trump's Fiery Stand on Gaza Hostages Sparks Mixed Reactions
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas on releasing hostages in Gaza before his inauguration was praised by Israeli leaders but received less favorably in Gaza. With over 250 hostages taken in 2023, Trump's message emphasized increased pressure on Hamas, leading to a political standoff.
Israeli leaders on Tuesday praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for his forceful declaration that there would be significant consequences in the Middle East unless hostages held in the Gaza Strip were released before his January 20 inauguration. In Gaza, however, the response was muted.
Trump, posting on Truth Social, did not name specific groups but demanded the hostages' release by the time he assumes office, threatening severe repercussions otherwise. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers lauded Trump for targeting Hamas rather than Israel.
As Israel and Hamas negotiations have stalled since late 2023, Trump's comments loom large. A senior Hamas official accused Netanyahu of undermining potential agreements. Meanwhile, local analysts warn Trump's stance could further complicate regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Gaza
- hostages
- Hamas
- Israel
- Netanyahu
- Middle East
- negotiations
- Iran
- conflict
ALSO READ
Hezbollah's Media Chief Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Political Tensions Escalate
Trump's Pro-Israel Team Raises Concerns Among Arab American Community
Diplomatic Divides: EU's Internal Debate Over Dialogue with Israel
Renewed U.S.-Led Efforts for Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Israeli Offensives
EU's Dilemma: Suspending Dialogue with Israel Over Gaza War