Mud-Slinging Escalates Tensions in Tamil Nadu's Flood Relief Efforts

An unsettling incident unfolded as Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy faced an unexpected mud-slinging during his visit to dispense flood relief in a district village. The minister, along with his entourage, found themselves at the receiving end of what he termed a 'politically motivated' attack.

The confrontation arose while the delegation was leaving the village after discussions with local residents about lack of aid, following Cyclone Fengal. Mud was hurled from behind, soiling Ponmudy, his son, and several officials, including Collector C Palani.

State Minister Sekar Babu attributed the act to political adversaries. Despite this disruption, Ponmudy remained committed to restoring normalcy, conducting relief operations, and refrained from escalating the incident to a formal complaint. The episode ignites discourse on political undercurrents affecting governance during natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)