U.S. Caught Off Guard by South Korea's Martial Law Declaration

The United States was caught by surprise when South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, a move that was not communicated in advance to Washington. The White House has expressed significant concern over the recent political developments in the region.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, a spokesperson for President Joe Biden's administration mentioned that the U.S. government remains in contact with South Korean officials and is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation.

Amid diplomatic interactions, Washington seeks to understand the implications of this declaration on regional stability and U.S.-South Korea relations, emphasizing the importance of transparent communication between allied nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)