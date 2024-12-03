U.S. Caught Off Guard by South Korea's Martial Law Declaration
The United States was surprised by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's announcement of martial law. The White House is both concerned and closely monitoring the situation. Communication channels remain open between Washington and Seoul as developments unfold.
The United States was caught by surprise when South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, a move that was not communicated in advance to Washington. The White House has expressed significant concern over the recent political developments in the region.
During a press briefing on Tuesday, a spokesperson for President Joe Biden's administration mentioned that the U.S. government remains in contact with South Korean officials and is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation.
Amid diplomatic interactions, Washington seeks to understand the implications of this declaration on regional stability and U.S.-South Korea relations, emphasizing the importance of transparent communication between allied nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)