South Korea's Tumultuous Night: Martial Law Imposed, Rejected
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, citing threats from 'anti-state' forces. Parliament swiftly rejected the move, labeling it illegal. Military presence was withdrawn amid protests. In the U.S., concerns were raised over developments. Yoon's decision reflects tense political dynamics, invoking memories of past authoritarian governance.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea experienced a political upheaval late Tuesday as President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, a move he justified as necessary to combat 'anti-state' forces. However, just hours after the declaration, the National Assembly swiftly voted to reject it, calling it 'invalid.'
The decision led to an immediate withdrawal of military personnel deployed to the parliament grounds, marking a return to normalcy amidst public protests. The opposition criticized Yoon's actions as reminiscent of authoritarian measures that South Korea has not seen since its democratization in the 1980s.
The U.S. expressed serious concerns over the situation, with officials emphasizing their hope for a peaceful resolution. This development highlights the ongoing political conflict in South Korea and the challenges faced by President Yoon, whose approval ratings have fallen amid accusations of hard-line tactics against North Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests
DTC Protests Escalate Amid Political Shake-Up: Workers Demand 'Equal Pay-Equal Work'
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Opposition Demands Leadership Action
Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt, distributes masks amid pollution crisis
Opposition Victory in Somaliland: A New Political Chapter