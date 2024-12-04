South Korea's Tumultuous Night: Martial Law Imposed, Rejected

South Korea experienced a political upheaval late Tuesday as President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, a move he justified as necessary to combat 'anti-state' forces. However, just hours after the declaration, the National Assembly swiftly voted to reject it, calling it 'invalid.'

The decision led to an immediate withdrawal of military personnel deployed to the parliament grounds, marking a return to normalcy amidst public protests. The opposition criticized Yoon's actions as reminiscent of authoritarian measures that South Korea has not seen since its democratization in the 1980s.

The U.S. expressed serious concerns over the situation, with officials emphasizing their hope for a peaceful resolution. This development highlights the ongoing political conflict in South Korea and the challenges faced by President Yoon, whose approval ratings have fallen amid accusations of hard-line tactics against North Korea.

