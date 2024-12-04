Left Menu

Tech Stocks Propel Markets as Investors Eye Jobs Data

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs, driven by tech stocks, as investors focused on upcoming jobs data. Fed policymakers signaled a solid job market but avoided indicating further rate cuts. Amazon unveiled new AI platforms at its AWS conference. Notable market movements include shifts in Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices.

Updated: 04-12-2024 02:44 IST
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to record highs on Tuesday, bolstered by gains in tech stocks as investors prepared for upcoming jobs data releases. Meanwhile, the Dow slightly dipped amid cautious optimism in the market.

Investors have been closely monitoring comments from Federal Reserve policymakers who have expressed confidence in a solid job market, though they refrained from indicating support for future interest rate cuts. A key focus for market watchers this week is Friday's U.S. employment report, which could influence future economic strategies.

Notably, Amazon stocks rose following the introduction of new artificial intelligence platforms at its annual AWS conference, while U.S.-listed shares of South Korean companies and Tesla experienced declines. As investors await significant economic data, including ISM services report, the general sentiment is to wait for catalysts that can propel the market further.

