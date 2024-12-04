Tech Stocks Propel Markets as Investors Eye Jobs Data

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to record highs on Tuesday, bolstered by gains in tech stocks as investors prepared for upcoming jobs data releases. Meanwhile, the Dow slightly dipped amid cautious optimism in the market.

Investors have been closely monitoring comments from Federal Reserve policymakers who have expressed confidence in a solid job market, though they refrained from indicating support for future interest rate cuts. A key focus for market watchers this week is Friday's U.S. employment report, which could influence future economic strategies.

Notably, Amazon stocks rose following the introduction of new artificial intelligence platforms at its annual AWS conference, while U.S.-listed shares of South Korean companies and Tesla experienced declines. As investors await significant economic data, including ISM services report, the general sentiment is to wait for catalysts that can propel the market further.

(With inputs from agencies.)