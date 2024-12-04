Royals and Diplomacy: King Charles and Qatar's Emir Forge Stronger Ties

In an effort to strengthen economic ties, King Charles and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to London on Tuesday. The emir's visit, which commenced at the Horse Guards Parade, aimed to explore further investments by the Gulf state in the UK.

The state visit involved significant diplomatic pageantry, including an inspection of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards. The emir, joined by his wife, addressed Parliament, emphasizing the necessity of a sovereign Palestinian state for peace in Gaza. Starmer is keen on securing valuable partnerships, particularly in energy and infrastructure.

Despite the focus on trade and diplomacy, the visit faced criticism from human rights groups over Qatar's treatment of women and LGBT individuals. Nonetheless, the state banquet, attended by dignitaries and celebrities like David Beckham, honored the emir's role in mediating a Gaza ceasefire.

