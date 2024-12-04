Relief as South Korea Retracts Martial Law Proposal
The White House expressed relief over South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to retract a martial law proposal. Highlighting the centrality of democracy, the U.S.-ROK alliance will continue to keep a close watch on the developments in South Korea.
The White House on Tuesday welcomed the decision by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to reverse a potential martial law declaration in the country, which would have significantly impacted regional stability. The situation was being closely watched by international observers given the alliance dynamics between the U.S. and South Korea.
A White House spokesperson emphasized that democracy forms the cornerstone of the United States and Republic of Korea (ROK) alliance. The spokesperson assured that the U.S. would maintain vigilant monitoring of South Korea's developments in light of this decision, ensuring democratic norms are upheld.
This policy reversal marks a significant moment in South Korean politics, where Yoon Suk Yeol's administration is confronting both domestic challenges and the need to preserve its international alliances, particularly with the United States. The U.S. continues to underscore the importance of democratic processes in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
