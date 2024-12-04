Trump's Legal Team Fights to Overturn Criminal Conviction

Donald Trump's legal team has formally requested the dismissal of his criminal conviction for hush money payments. In a recent court filing, they argued that continuing the case would disrupt the presidency's integrity, citing a constitutional mandate following Trump's recent election victory.

Trump's attorneys pointed to President Biden's pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, as an example of alleged selective prosecution, claiming political motives in Trump's conviction. The Manhattan district attorney will respond to the motion by December 9.

The case remains paused, with a decision on dismissal yet undecided. Trump's conviction involves counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to suppress a scandalous claim from a decade ago.

