Crisis in South Korea: Martial Law Sparks Controversy

South Korea's opposition party demands President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation or impeachment after his brief imposition of martial law was overruled by parliament. The law was viewed as unconstitutional and a rebellion act. Yoon's martial law, his first, brings back memories of military rule in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 07:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 07:33 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's political landscape was thrown into turmoil as the main opposition party demanded President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign or face impeachment following his abrupt imposition of martial law.

The controversial decision, lasting barely six hours, was deemed unconstitutional by the opposition-dominated National Assembly, which promptly voted to lift it.

This move, which briefly saw troops encircle parliament, sparked concerns of a regressive slip into military rule, reminiscent of South Korea's past, drawing criticism both domestically and internationally.

