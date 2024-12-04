Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis to Lead Maharashtra Again: BJP Secures Commanding Majority

Devendra Fadnavis has been appointed as the Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader, leading to his reappointment as chief minister. The BJP, with its allies, secured 230 out of 288 seats in recent elections. The swearing-in ceremony will feature a significant political audience, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: 04-12-2024 12:12 IST
Devendra Fadnavis has been unanimously elected by the Maharashtra BJP legislature party as their leader, paving the way for his role as chief minister. He will be officially sworn in on Thursday in Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

The decision was finalized during a core committee meeting of the BJP, followed by a legislature party meet. Sudhir Mungantiwar, a prominent BJP leader, announced that the coalition would meet Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan to stake a claim for forming the government.

The BJP has secured a significant win in the November elections, obtaining 132 seats. Along with its allies in the Mahayuti coalition, they hold a majority with 230 out of 288 assembly seats. While preparing for the swearing-in ceremony, discussions about portfolio distribution among allies are ongoing, indicating potential challenges in the alliance's formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

