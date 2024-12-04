Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Rights Challenged: Standoff at Ghazipur Border

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, faced a halt at the Ghazipur border en route to violence-stricken Sambhal. The police's restriction sparked debate over constitutional rights. Both Gandhis have emphasized their right to meet and support the victims amidst political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:54 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/X: @priyankagandhi). Image Credit: ANI
Congress's Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, defended Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's right to visit the violence-hit district of Sambhal. She critiqued the police for halting their progress at the Ghazipur border, stating such actions undermine constitutional rights.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, accompanying his sister Priyanka and fellow Congress members, attempted to reach Sambhal to meet with the victims of a recent violent outbreak. However, their convoy was intercepted by the authorities, compelling their return to Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his willingness to visit the affected area alone, even offering to go with the police. He condemned the restrictions as a violation of his rights as Leader of the Opposition, drawing attention to broader implications for constitutional freedoms in India.

