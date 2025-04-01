Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debate Over Secularism and Constitutional Rights

Opposition parties, including CPI, SP, and AIMIM, strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing concerns over its impact on secularism and constitutional rights. The bill faces criticism for alleged appeasement politics, while the ruling party defends its longstanding frameworks. Waqf Act reforms aim to address mismanagement in property regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:06 IST
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed Waqf Amendment Bill has ignited a fierce debate in India's political corridors, with several Opposition parties expressing concerns about its impact on secularism and constitutional rights. CPI Member of Parliament P Sandosh Kumar voiced his strong objection to the bill, due to be tabled in Parliament, arguing that some provisions challenge the secular fabric of the nation.

Kumar dismissed the notion that the bill revolves around religious identities, emphasizing its core nature as a secular issue. He maintained his party's opposition, despite the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council endorsing the bill. "This isn't a matter of Christian, Muslim, or Hindu concerns but rather about upholding secular principles," Kumar asserted.

The bill has also drawn criticism from figures like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who accused the BJP of engaging in appeasement politics for electoral gains. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the bill unconstitutional, highlighting its potential violation of various articles of the Indian Constitution. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, arguing that Waqf rules have existed since before India's independence, and reassured that no community's rights would be impinged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

