Strengthening Ties: Bhutan King's Crucial Visit to India

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will embark on a two-day visit to India starting Thursday, aiming to bolster the already strong ties between the neighboring countries. Accompanying him will be Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and senior officials from the Bhutanese government, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During this diplomatic visit, the King is scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. India and Bhutan share a unique relationship characterized by mutual understanding and trust, as emphasized by the MEA.

The discussions will provide a platform for both nations to review bilateral cooperation and further advance their robust partnership across various sectors, reaffirming the importance of the Bhutan-India alliance, said the MEA in a statement.

