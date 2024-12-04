Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Transgender Rights Showdown

The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up for a significant case concerning transgender rights slated for Wednesday, focusing on Tennessee's Republican-backed ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. This is one of 24 similar measures enacted by conservative lawmakers nationwide.

The Biden administration is challenging a lower court's ruling that upheld Tennessee's ban, which prohibits medical treatments such as puberty blockers and hormones for minors experiencing gender dysphoria. This case underscores a central issue in the U.S. cultural landscape as it nears Supreme Court review.

Amidst this legal battle, various plaintiffs, including parents and doctors, argue against the law, asserting it discriminates based on sex and transgender status, contrary to the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment. A Supreme Court ruling is anticipated by June.

(With inputs from agencies.)