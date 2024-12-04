Hegseth's Pentagon Bid Faces Turbulence Amid Allegations

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's pick for the U.S. Department of Defense, finds his nomination under threat as allegations surface about his personal and professional conduct. Despite the controversies, including alleged drinking issues at work, Hegseth remains resolute, stating his commitment to 'the warfighters' over 'warmongers'.

As Congress deliberates his potential appointment, Trump is reportedly reevaluating his choice, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst among considered alternatives. Reports from the New York Times and the Bulwark confirm this reassessment process.

Meanwhile, Hegseth has been actively engaging with lawmakers to garner support. Yet, concerns persist, even among Trump's allies like Senator Lindsey Graham, reflecting wider tensions as Hegseth's nomination hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)