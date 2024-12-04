Opposition Unity Tested Amid Tactics to Corner BJP

In an apparent display of unity, opposition parties have joined forces in Parliament to challenge the BJP, despite differing tactics, Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party leader Derek O'Brien remarked on Wednesday.

Amid speculations of discord within the INDIA bloc, O'Brien clarified that the opposition remains united in Parliament, although tactical differences persist, citing the TMC's stance on pressing issues like the call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations involving industrialist Gautam Adani.

O'Brien argued that a JPC, dominated by ruling party MPs, lacks effectiveness. The TMC has underscored the need to focus on people-centric issues such as the deprivation of central funds to West Bengal, national troubles including inflation and unemployment, and has shown support for various causes despite abstaining from protests against Adani.

(With inputs from agencies.)