Left Menu

Opposition Unity Tested Amid Tactics to Corner BJP

Opposition parties claim unity in Parliament against BJP but differ in tactics, with TMC voicing concerns over JPC's efficacy in probing Adani allegations. Despite abstaining from Adani protests, TMC supports addressing various national issues. This reflects a broader strategy of diverse but united opposition approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:39 IST
Opposition Unity Tested Amid Tactics to Corner BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an apparent display of unity, opposition parties have joined forces in Parliament to challenge the BJP, despite differing tactics, Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party leader Derek O'Brien remarked on Wednesday.

Amid speculations of discord within the INDIA bloc, O'Brien clarified that the opposition remains united in Parliament, although tactical differences persist, citing the TMC's stance on pressing issues like the call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations involving industrialist Gautam Adani.

O'Brien argued that a JPC, dominated by ruling party MPs, lacks effectiveness. The TMC has underscored the need to focus on people-centric issues such as the deprivation of central funds to West Bengal, national troubles including inflation and unemployment, and has shown support for various causes despite abstaining from protests against Adani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024