Yunus Calls for National Unity Amid Foreign Discredit Efforts
Interim Bangladeshi government head Muhammad Yunus calls for national unity against foreign efforts to discredit recent political changes in Bangladesh. In a meeting with political leaders, Yunus emphasizes the importance of solidarity and addresses concerns about anti-Bangladesh propaganda, minor attacks, and international relations, particularly with India.
Interim Bangladeshi government head Muhammad Yunus has issued a call for national unity to counter attempts by foreign entities to discredit the recent political shift that placed his administration in power.
Speaking to political leaders amid tensions with India, Yunus singled out multiple issues requiring urgent attention: global propaganda against Bangladesh, an attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala, and recent allegations of violence against minorities.
Political parties have aligned with the government, suggesting a public relations unit to counteract misinformation, while emphasizing the urgency of conducting elections after necessary reforms.
